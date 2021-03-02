Stock up: Three canned drinks you need in your fridge

Tremolo nitro coffee from Radio Roasters and Wild Heaven

If you’re a fan of cold coffee, you need to try Tremolo nitro coffee. We think you’ll find it’s more flavorful than cold brew, because it’s brewed hot, then flash-chilled, so the flavor is closer to the hot-coffee experience. Tremolo is the product of a marriage between Decatur-based Radio Roasters and Avondale Estates-based Wild Heaven Beer. Radio Roasters sources and roasts the coffee (a blend of Colombian and Ethiopian beans), then Wild Heaven brews and flash chills it, and infuses it with nitrogen during canning. Nitrogen gives the coffee a creamy mouthfeel and generates a cascade of tiny bubbles that settle into a rich head of foam. The can instructs you to “pour vigorously” to get the full effect — that means pouring the coffee at a 45-degree angle into the glass until the can is about half empty, then shifting the can to directly over the glass. Those tiny bubbles have lots of staying power; they are evident even an hour after the glass is poured. But, you won’t let this coffee sit around that long.

$15.99 per four-pack. Available at Radio Roasters, 2969 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-228-6873. Also, on draft at Wild Heaven, 135 Maple St., Avondale Estates. 404-997-8589. And online at radioroasters.com.

Hibiscus ginger beer from Q Mixers. Courtesy of Q Mixers Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Hibiscus ginger beer from Q Mixers

Can a beverage be smooth and biting at the same time? It must be possible, because that’s exactly what our samplers said when they took a sip of Q Mixers’ hibiscus ginger beer. Ginger beer always has been one of our favorites, but Q Mixers added hibiscus and rose hips to the classic recipe. The result is a sparkling, gorgeous, deep pink beverage. As you sip, it starts out smooth, and just a bit floral, and, then, when you finish, you get that classic bite of fresh ginger. Refreshing on its own, it’s ready to replace aperol in a nonalcoholic spritz, or to mix into a classic Moscow mule. Q Mixers offers a recipe for a spring breeze — made with tequila, Campari and fresh lime juice — that we can’t wait to try.

$3.99 per pack of four 7.5-ounce cans. Available at Publix and Amazon. For information, visit qmixers.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.