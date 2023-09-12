Stock Up: 3 treats for your dogs

Fall is a good time to try some new treats for your favorite canines.

Artisan dog treats

We’ve found the perfect hostess gift for someone who loves their dogs as much as they love entertaining — a box of 12 artisan dog treats from Waan Dumprapha of Phat Paws in Powder Springs. There’s quite an assortment of treats, including icing-decorated sunflower shapes, Parmesan-cheddar pretzels, paw print peanut butter cookies, mini pupcakes with a tiny bone decorating the top of each one, as well as brownies and s’mores. Cute as they are, they also were a huge hit with eight different pups who tasted them, and we especially appreciated that these soft treats made it easier for our oldest taste testers to enjoy them.

$3 per treat or build a five-treat box for $12, eight-treat box for $18 or 12-treat box for $25. A 3-ounce bag of pork or chicken jerky is $12, and a barkcuterie board is $25. Available at Alpharetta Farmers Market, area festivals (check schedule on social media) and phatpaws.us.

Peanut butter and pumpkin dog treats

Elizabeth Hughes of Lollie Made in Waleska is the creator of crunchy dog treats made with just three ingredients: locally-grown pumpkins, homemade peanut butter (with no additional ingredients) and whole-wheat flour. Pumpkin is included for its benefits to the digestive tract and peanut butter as a source of protein and healthy fat. The treats’ 2¼-inch by 1¼-inch size meant our canine taste testers (ranging from 10 pounds to 40 pounds) easily could enjoy them, while we broke them in half for our 7-pound pup. Hughes stamps a tiny heart into each treat. The company is named for Hughes’ dog, Lollie Mae.

$6 per 2-ounce bag. $14 per 8-ounce bag. Available at Reformation Brewery in Woodstock, Smyrna Beer Market, the Viking Alchemist, Fat Lady Bakery, Canton Farmers Market, Smyrna Handmade Market and lolliemade.com.

Flossing dog treats

Yummy Combs are a dental treat that your dogs actually will beg for. The treats are tough honeycomb shapes with little pockets. Chewing them removes tartar and helps floss and scrub teeth. They’re made from chicken and liver protein, and just the smell of them was enticing to every dog who sampled them. Although the taste testers gladly would have eaten the whole bag at once, the recommendation is for one treat per day. They come in sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large. Be sure to choose the right size for your pet.

$22.95 per 12-ounce bag of 21 small treats (or nine treats for large dogs). Available at Park Pet Supply, U Dirty Dog, Earthwise Pet and PetSmart, and online at Pet Supermarket, Chewy and Amazon. petsbestlife.com

