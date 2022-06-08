Stock Up: 3 Father’s Day treats for man’s best friend

Good Boy Goodies

Byron-based Arrkeicha Danzie of Good Boy Goodies created these treats for her own good boy, Mr. Chubb, a Great Pyrenees/poodle mix. She wanted treats that were tasty and healthy, with no wheat, corn, soy or preservatives. Now, they’re available for other dogs. Most of her treats are bite-size, about three-quarters of an inch in diameter and easy to break into smaller bits to use as training treats — or, in the case of our 14-year-old taste tester, who has lost all his teeth, easy to crumble, so he could enjoy the treats, too. The bite-size treats come in four flavors (the bacon cheesy bites were the favorite of our pickiest tasters) but there also are larger “puppermints” — crunchy 2-inch bones made with rye flour, rice flour, honey, oatmeal, applesauce and more, with dried peppermint and mint oil to help freshen your pup’s breath. We had fun with the Yum-o Dog Treat mix, a 14-ounce package that comes with a 3½-inch bone-shaped cookie cutter. Just add water and a bit of oil to the mix, roll it out, cut out 15 treats and bake. A great Father’s Day project for a dad and his kids.

$12 per 2-ounce package of bite-size treats, $12 per Yum-O treat mix with cookie cutter, $10 per 6-ounce package of puppermints. Available at the Local Exchange in Marietta, Leaning Ladder in Woodstock, London Trading Co. in Atlanta and goodboygoodies.com.

Shake Shack’s Bag O’ Bones

Head to Shake Shack for a Father’s Day meal and your pup is welcome to join you on the patio and enjoy a bowl of water and a poochini, a scoop of dog-friendly frozen custard with peanut butter sauce and a garnish of a dog biscuit. The biscuits are shaped like large bones, just right for big dogs — who still will crunch them up in a minute, but at least they won’t be inhaling them as fast as they do small ones. Your dog can enjoy the biscuits at the restaurant, and you also can take home a bag of five and extend the experience a bit longer. The biscuits are made by New York City-based Bocce’s Bakery, which created the beef-and-cheddar bones to mimic the restaurant’s ShackBurger.

$7.99 per bag of five biscuits, $4.29 per poochini. Available at Shake Shack locations, including Alpharetta, Buckhead, Old Fourth Ward and Perimeter Mall. shakeshack.com

