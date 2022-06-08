BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Testimony from fourth-grade student who survived the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Stock Up: 3 Father’s Day treats for man’s best friend

Frank’s Original Treats. Courtesy of Preston Lee

Frank’s Original Treats. Courtesy of Preston Lee

STOCK UP
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

People say it’s tough to find a gift for their dad, but how about a gift for his best pal? Our pack of eight taste testers gave these treats rave reviews.

Frank’s Original Treats

When his dachshund Frank was diagnosed with pancreatitis, chef Preston Lee decided he had to create healthier dog treats that were low in fat, used only organic ingredients and were free of preservatives. Frank is doing well now, and is happy to have his “dad” share his treats with the rest of us. Our taste testers tried three of the six flavors. The original treats are made with oat flour, peanut butter and pumpkin. The omega-3 treats are made with flaxseed meal, green beans and freeze-dried minnows. And the Apple & Ban-No-Nos are made with oat flour, apple sauce, red apples and bananas. These crunchy treats are about three-quarters of an inch in diameter. Our testers gobbled them up, although the pickiest eater was a little skeptical of the omega-3 flavor. She did eventually decide they were tasty. Lee also makes chicken jerky, sweet potato chews and a mix of salmon jerky and sweet potato chews.

$14.50 per 7-ounce package of treats, $16.50 per 4-ounce package of chicken jerky, $9.50 per 5-ounce package of sweet potato chews and $18.50 per 7-ounce package of salmon jerky and sweet potato chews. Available at Brookhaven Farmers Market on the third Saturday of the month, Roswell Farmers Market every Saturday, the Monday Castleberry Farmers Market and franksoriginaltreats.com.

Good Boy Goodies. Courtesy of Shannon Booker

Credit: Shannon Booker

Good Boy Goodies. Courtesy of Shannon Booker

Credit: Shannon Booker

Good Boy Goodies. Courtesy of Shannon Booker

Credit: Shannon Booker

Credit: Shannon Booker

Good Boy Goodies

Byron-based Arrkeicha Danzie of Good Boy Goodies created these treats for her own good boy, Mr. Chubb, a Great Pyrenees/poodle mix. She wanted treats that were tasty and healthy, with no wheat, corn, soy or preservatives. Now, they’re available for other dogs. Most of her treats are bite-size, about three-quarters of an inch in diameter and easy to break into smaller bits to use as training treats — or, in the case of our 14-year-old taste tester, who has lost all his teeth, easy to crumble, so he could enjoy the treats, too. The bite-size treats come in four flavors (the bacon cheesy bites were the favorite of our pickiest tasters) but there also are larger “puppermints” — crunchy 2-inch bones made with rye flour, rice flour, honey, oatmeal, applesauce and more, with dried peppermint and mint oil to help freshen your pup’s breath. We had fun with the Yum-o Dog Treat mix, a 14-ounce package that comes with a 3½-inch bone-shaped cookie cutter. Just add water and a bit of oil to the mix, roll it out, cut out 15 treats and bake. A great Father’s Day project for a dad and his kids.

$12 per 2-ounce package of bite-size treats, $12 per Yum-O treat mix with cookie cutter, $10 per 6-ounce package of puppermints. Available at the Local Exchange in Marietta, Leaning Ladder in Woodstock, London Trading Co. in Atlanta and goodboygoodies.com.

Shake Shack's Bag O’ Bones. Courtesy of Shake Shack

Credit: Handout

Shake Shack's Bag O’ Bones. Courtesy of Shake Shack

Credit: Handout

Shake Shack's Bag O’ Bones. Courtesy of Shake Shack

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Shake Shack’s Bag O’ Bones

Head to Shake Shack for a Father’s Day meal and your pup is welcome to join you on the patio and enjoy a bowl of water and a poochini, a scoop of dog-friendly frozen custard with peanut butter sauce and a garnish of a dog biscuit. The biscuits are shaped like large bones, just right for big dogs — who still will crunch them up in a minute, but at least they won’t be inhaling them as fast as they do small ones. Your dog can enjoy the biscuits at the restaurant, and you also can take home a bag of five and extend the experience a bit longer. The biscuits are made by New York City-based Bocce’s Bakery, which created the beef-and-cheddar bones to mimic the restaurant’s ShackBurger.

$7.99 per bag of five biscuits, $4.29 per poochini. Available at Shake Shack locations, including Alpharetta, Buckhead, Old Fourth Ward and Perimeter Mall. shakeshack.com

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

