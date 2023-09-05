Stock Up: 3 products for mustard fans

Mustard isn’t just for drizzling on hot dogs and sausages.

Sweet honey mustard pretzels

Katie Cooper started Queen City Crunch in 2021, using a recipe for crunchy pretzels that her mother had been making for many years. Cooper’s business, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, sells those OG pretzels, as well as dill, cinnamon-sugar, a variety with heat and our new favorite, sweet honey mustard. The combination of tangy and sweet seasonings makes these pretty irresistible, and our taste testers appreciate that the seasonings are not overwhelming. There’s also a little bit of heat, with the ground mustard giving these a pleasant punch.

$10.25 per 7.5-ounce bag. Available at queencitycrunch.com.

Finger Leek-en mustard barbecue sauce

Tracey Richardson and her sister Kellye Wicker named their business, Lillie’s of Charleston, after their great aunt. Their dad, Hank, spent his summers cooking with his Aunt Lillie and went on to open the Rib Shack in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1985. Lillie’s was founded to sell his original mustard-based barbecue sauce, Finger Leek-en, and the sisters since have added a seasoning mix, two varieties of hot sauce and a second barbecue sauce. The name Finger Leek-en reflects the family’s Gullah heritage, and we think it not only is finger-licking good, but also will satisfy anyone looking for a tangy mustard-based sauce, smoky hickory flavor and sweetness from honey and molasses. It’s absolutely delicious. We’re going to need a gallon.

$11.62 per 14.8-ounce bottle. Available at lilliesofcharleston.com.

French herbed Dijon

Meherwan Irani’s Spicewalla, based in Asheville, North Carolina, offers more than 50 freshly roasted and ground spices and herbs, as well as different spice blends. It’s hard to choose a favorite from among the dozens of choices, but we’re enjoying the herbed Dijon blend, based on the classic French combination of mustard and tarragon. We’re not fans of tarragon, but we love this combination of garlic, salt, yellow mustard, coriander, tarragon, black pepper, parsley and dill. We’ve been using it to make a Dijon vinaigrette, a pan sauce for chicken, and even have sprinkled it over roasted nuts to make the perfect cocktail nibble.

$11.99 per 2.8-ounce tin. Available at Spicewalla in Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta, and spicewallabrand.com.

