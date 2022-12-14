Whatever your style, there’s a sparkling wine for the holidays

The styles of sparkling wines available are more diverse than ever, as is the price range. To close out the year, here’s a roundup of some of our favorite sparkling wines, in a variety of categories:

HIGH-QUALITY VALUE: Pere Mata cava cupada rosé. When you’re on a tight budget, consider this offering from an outstanding producer of Spanish sparkling wines. Inspired by the techniques of growers in Champagne, Pere Mata’s organically farmed estate produces focused, elegant wines from the traditional grapes of the Penedes region. We love the texture and tart fruitiness of this bone-dry sparkling rosé, but seek out Cupada No.24 if you prefer a sparkling white.