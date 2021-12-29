Champagne always is the answer

Explore Cocktail and beer news

As we close out 2021, let’s talk about better, not more. Champagne is the bottle to savor with your final thoughts of 2021, or when you toast the best of friends at your good-luck lunch on the first day of ’22.

Here are some Champagne suggestions available in the Atlanta market:

L. Aubry Fils — The wines made by twin brothers Pierre and Philippe Aubry are delightful, original and some of the best values in Champagne. They have a unique project for the conservation of older, obscure grapes of the region. Their brut rosé is lean and delicious. Available at Hop City West End, 1000 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-350-9998, hopcitybeer.com

Etienne Calsac — A relative newcomer to the fine Champagne game, Etienne Calsac began to work 7 acres of family land back in 2010, and truly has become a study in the depth and finesse of the chardonnay grape. His nonvintage L’échapée Belle is lushly aromatic and intensely mineral-driven. Available at Vino Teca, 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-377-5100, shopvinoteca.com

Vilmart & Cie — A favorite in the “big splurge” category, Vilmart makes plush, elegant, age-worthy wines. The estate is run by the great-great grandson of the founder, Laurent Champs. Available at Perrine’s Wine Shop, 1168 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-254-5077, perrineswine.com

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

