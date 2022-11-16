Versatile red wines for your Thanksgiving table

Our focus for Thanksgiving reds is on light- to medium-bodied reds with good acidity, freshness and tart red fruit; there is a reason cranberry sauce is such a welcome condiment on the holiday table, and we love to mimic that in the wine. Here are a few bottles that we would be excited to have on our table this holiday:

Explore A case for boxed wine

Tornatore Etna Rosso. Sicilian reds generally are outstanding for a Thanksgiving meal. This is one of the best values in the category, made from the nerello mascalese grape. It has vibrant notes of cherry and cranberry, with a pleasant mineral quality on the finish. Your pinot noir-loving aunt just might become a convert to Italian reds with this bottle.

Domaine Cheveau Beaujolais Villages en Chatenay. If you want a Beaujolais at the table, seek out one with slightly more structure and complexity. This Villages-level Beaujolais hits the mark. It’s a significant step up in quality from Beajoulais Nouveau, while selling for under $25 per bottle. Domaine Cheveau makes beautiful wines in Burgundy, as well; if you want to splurge on a chardonnay for the table, seek them out.

EZY TGR red table wine Oregon. Pinot noir often comes to mind when one thinks of Oregon. And, while pinot noir is a solid answer for Thanksgiving, this light-on-its-feet red, made mostly from cabernet sauvignon, is a great bridge for family and friends who might want a plusher red with dinner. Round flavors of pomegranate and aromatic herbs enable it to work with the entire fall feast.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.