RECIPES: Make-ahead freezer cocktails for your holiday party

Houston’s Bobby Huegel used a high proportion of water, almost one third of the volume, in his freezer martini. It also had two types of high-proof gin, to balance.

We also saw one from Julie Reiner, bar owner and current judge on Netflix’s “Drink Master” (where you should look for our dear friend, Atlanta’s own Tiffanie Barriere, as a guest judge). Reiner’s water ration was about 14%, but sounded delicious in a classic recipe.

After several trials, we found that 20% water by volume was our ideal proportion. We think that it can be applied to both Manhattans and martinis. But, as always, your individual taste matters, and we encourage improvisation with your favorite cocktail components.

We do not recommend this freezing technique for traditionally shaken drinks, such as a daiquiri. Because they generally are lower in alcohol by volume, and have a higher volume of sugar and juice modifiers, they tend to freeze solid. Besides, the aeration from shaking that type of cocktail is part of what makes it delicious.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat, Slater’s Steakhouse and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

