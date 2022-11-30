BreakingNews
Second child dies after 17th Street bridge shooting
ajc logo
X

RECIPES: Make-ahead freezer cocktails for your holiday party

DISTILLED AND FERMENTED
By Jerry and Krista Slater, For the AJC
39 minutes ago
Freezer martinis and Manhattans mean stress-free hosting

The holiday season is upon us, and that means gathering together. If you are playing host at a cocktail party, we have a suggestion to help you socialize, instead of spending your time tending bar: Serve freezer cocktails.

The freezer cocktail has been around for a while, but gained popularity during the height of the pandemic, when inventive bars and restaurants sold pre-batched and pre-diluted cocktails. Once chilled, the drinks could be poured straight into a cocktail glass and enjoyed.

While the ingredients for your favorite martini or Manhattan could be mixed together and chilled, the resulting drink would be too strong without the diluting that happens when it is swirled around a mixing glass with ice. An extremely cold drink, out of the freezer, also can intensify the alcohol.

There is a solution to these problems, without individually stirring 12 to 24 cocktails and funneling them into a vessel. With the right ratios, you can mix one or two bottles of your favorite spirit with vermouth, bitters or other modifiers, and the proper proportion of water, then store this batch in the freezer while you work on appetizers or other details of your soiree.

With a little research — and our own trial and error — we have come up with a ratio for your favorite stirred cocktails, right out of the freezer. We found a few recipes by some of the country’s best mixologists, and compared them with our own preference.

Houston’s Bobby Huegel used a high proportion of water, almost one third of the volume, in his freezer martini. It also had two types of high-proof gin, to balance.

We also saw one from Julie Reiner, bar owner and current judge on Netflix’s “Drink Master” (where you should look for our dear friend, Atlanta’s own Tiffanie Barriere, as a guest judge). Reiner’s water ration was about 14%, but sounded delicious in a classic recipe.

ExploreThe martini, revisited

After several trials, we found that 20% water by volume was our ideal proportion. We think that it can be applied to both Manhattans and martinis. But, as always, your individual taste matters, and we encourage improvisation with your favorite cocktail components.

We do not recommend this freezing technique for traditionally shaken drinks, such as a daiquiri. Because they generally are lower in alcohol by volume, and have a higher volume of sugar and juice modifiers, they tend to freeze solid. Besides, the aeration from shaking that type of cocktail is part of what makes it delicious.

View Recipe

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat, Slater’s Steakhouse and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

ExploreVersatile red wines for the holidays
ExploreCocktail and beer news

About the Author

Jerry and Krista Slater
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker’s stumbles complicate final stretch of his runoff bid6h ago

Credit: Courtesy Sheree Ralston campaign

Sheree Ralston, widow of House Speaker David Ralston, will run to succeed him
5h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Bradley’s Buzz: The obstacles facing Brent Key at Georgia Tech
3h ago

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta to further limit access to Sky Clubs amid crowding, long lines
1h ago

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta to further limit access to Sky Clubs amid crowding, long lines
1h ago

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee Christmas events are coming up
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Lance Gummere

RECIPE: Make Mercer Street Meals’ Roasted Broccoli with Sherry Vinegar and Mustard
3h ago
Cookbook review: Big flavors, served with love and laughter
4h ago
3 sweeteners you might try in your holiday baking
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top