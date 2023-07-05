Revised book on brews offers updated ‘classes’

Joshua M. Bernstein has revised and expanded his well-regarded 2013 book, “The Complete Beer Course: From Novice to Expert in 12 Tastings Classes” (Union Square & Co., $35).

In the book, an exploration of the current brewing scene as well as a guide to delicious beers, Bernstein declares that it’s the best time in history to be a beer drinker, but also the most confusing.

During a recent phone call, I asked him for whom the book was written.

“Originally, when I started the book in 2011, it was the beginning of the third wave of craft beer,” Bernstein said. “So, I wrote the book for the beer drinker who was just getting into it, or people who wanted to learn a little bit more.”

To his delight, “The Complete Beer Course” became an important teaching tool, both for people in the service industry, and within the brewing industry.

In the new edition, Bernstein takes on newer styles, including the evolution of IPAs, from hugely hopped to hazy, along with the likes of pastry stouts.

Explore Beer and cocktail news

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

“In 2013, it was the IBU (International Bitterness Units) era, and the more bitter the beer was, the better,” he said. “You had 100 IBUs and even theoretical 1,000 IBUs.”

Also in 2013, Bernstein said, “there was this David vs. Goliath era of brewing, when craft brewers were fighting the battle against the big breweries, and lagers were the biggest weapon.

“I drank that Kool-Aid back then. Fast-forward 10 years, I think you can decry multinational brewers’ sales and marketing practices. But, when it comes to delivering consistent product, it’s something most small breweries can only dream of.”

Bernstein agrees with me that “craft beer” doesn’t mean much anymore.

“Craft just means flavor, and flavor typically means IPA at this moment,” he said. “Once (Chicago Brewery) Goose Island was bought by Anheuser-Busch, it started losing its power.”

Like many others, Bernstein has become a proponent of small, local breweries.

“Ten years ago, there were no breweries within a mile and a half from my house,” he said. “Now I’ve got five I can walk to. But I think the last couple of years have really reinforced the idea that this is a business, and not just a passion project.”

All in all, Bernstein said, writing a second edition of “The Complete Beer Course” was a rare opportunity.

“I don’t tend to go back and read what I’ve written,” he said. “When I’m done, I’m done, and off to the next one. It was great to be able to make it better. But I also cringed at myself, and some of the thoughts I had back then.”

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.