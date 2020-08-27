Six frozen drinks to help you keep cool as summer wanes

Slushies from Honeysuckle Gelato. Honeysuckle is known for its creamy gelato, but, if you crave something a little lighter, it delivers with the fruit slushies the business started offering this summer. Served in Mason jars, the treats come in watermelon, raspberry orange, passion fruit, lemon basil, green apple, peach lemonade and grapefruit flavors. They also can be ordered with sparkling water for extra fizz. Honeysuckle is well-positioned as a pit stop along the Westside Beltline, so it is planning to sell the frozen drinks, along with its gelato offerings, indefinitely.

1024 White St. SW, Atlanta. honeysucklegelato.com

Rina's tahini milkshake makes for a decadent treat. Courtesy of Rina

Tahini milkshakes from Rina. Made with roasted sesame, tahini is a key ingredient in Mediterranean dishes, including hummus and baba ghanouj. Rina owner Tal Baum gives the condiment the sweet treatment by making it the star of its own milkshake. “Tahini and honey is a classic duo in Middle Eastern cuisine,” she explained. Add dates and vanilla ice cream for a creamy, decadent treat perfect for a stroll down the Eastside Beltline.

699 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0362, rinakitchen.com

The Yard Milkshake Bar's Sweet With Swagger milkshake is a nod to Atlanta United. Courtesy of the Yard Milkshake Bar

Sweet With Swagger from the Yard Milkshake Bar. Husband and wife Logan and Chelsea Green opened this Alabama-based chain’s first Atlanta location near the Georgia Aquarium in July. The dessert shop, which has been featured on TV’s “Shark Tank,” boasts an extensive list of over-the-top milkshakes and confections. Specific to the Atlanta location is the Sweet With Swagger, a nod to Atlanta United, made with salty caramel truffle and praline pecan ice cream in a chocolate iced jar rolled in graham crackers and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. The crowning glory? A mini pecan pie, “because you can never go wrong with pecan pie in Georgia,” General Manager Tiffany Vanmeter said.

341 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-565-2462, theyardmilkshakebar.com

The Cream Dream from Pearl's Tea / Handout

Mango Slushed & Creamed from Pearl’s Tea. There are plenty of drinks to cool down with at Pearl’s, which is slated to expand this fall with a second location in Doraville. For fans of a savory-sweet pairing, Pearl’s slushed and creamed beverages offer layers of creamy, light cheesecake topping in between fresh fruit slushie. Mango is among Pearl’s most popular flavors, with other options that include strawberry, peach and pina colada. If teas are more your speed, Pearl’s also whips up milk teas, tea lattes, fruit teas and honey teas.

3131 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 678-765-2566, pearlstea.com

Why You So Salty from Cluck N Mooh. Come for the monster burgers and wings, stay for the over-the-top milkshakes at Cluck N Mooh, which has added a Buckhead location to its existing spot in Marietta. Treat yourself with the Why You So Salty, which sees a vanilla shake blended with caramel syrup and topped with caramel popcorn, vanilla wafer and toasted marshmallow, and then drizzled with more caramel syrup.

3894 Due West Road, Marietta, 678-401-6487, and 2625 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, 404-237-2374. clucknmooh.com

Want to try your hand at making Rina’s Tahini-Honey Milkshake at home? Try this recipe:

RINA'S TAHINI-HONEY MILKSHAKES 1 cup whole milk

3 scoops vanilla ice cream

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons raw tahini

For garnish:

1 teaspoon granulated honey

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

2 chopped dates Mix all ingredients in a blender.

Pour into a chilled serving glass.

Sprinkle sesame seeds and garnish with granulated honey and chopped dates. Makes 1 serving.

