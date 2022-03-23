The martini, revisited

The term “dry martini” originally was used in reference to either the gin or the vermouth. Hence, a dry martini was still fairly “wet,” because the proportion of gin to vermouth was somewhere between a 1-to-1 or 2-to-1 ratio. Vermouth began falling out of favor in the 1950s. In today’s lexicon, dry or extra-dry, means little to no vermouth. Vermouth’s decline in the decades following World War II is unfortunate, because, while a cold glass of gin might qualify as a martini, it is a less complex cocktail.

Hopefully, the early 2000s trend of naming everything a martini —from raspberry to chocolate to carrot cake — is over. Using martini as a suffix does not add sophistication to an otherwise average cocktail.

Now, let’s talk about making, or ordering, a martini. First, pick your spirit. We prefer classic London dry gin, but, if you want to branch out with a new style, perhaps from Islay, Scotland, or even Atlanta (ASW Winterville gin), that’s great.

Next, don’t forget the vermouth — and no jokes about waving the bottle over the glass. Vermouth is a fortified wine, so, not only does it add nice flavors to your martini, but it also is lower in proof than a spirit, making the cocktail easier to sip.

The proportion is up to you. We prefer what is known as a 50-50, or equal-parts gin and vermouth. However, a 2-to-1 ratio of gin to vermouth is nice, as well. Add a couple of dashes of orange bitters. Make sure it is stirred with ice, until bracingly cold. A shaken martini creates an over-diluted drink, no matter what Mr. Bond says.

Lastly, add a garnish. Traditionally, this is an olive or lemon peel. We prefer both. Enjoy your proper martini, just the way you like it.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

SLATER 50/50 MARTINI

1½ ounces London dry gin

1½ ounces dry vermouth

2-3 dashes of orange bitters

lemon peel

Olive, on a pick

Place the ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice, and stir until very cold. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Express the oils of the lemon peel and drop into the glass. Add the olive. Enjoy.

