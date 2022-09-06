RECIPES: Corn sweet corn

In the late days of summer, stalks of sweet corn and field corn near my family’s farm would be so thick and tall that it was nearly impossible to see while driving along the winding country roads. It was a sign that corn season had reached its peak and the final harvests would be flooding markets.
At home, there would be a mad dash in the kitchen to blanch and pack sweet corn in quart-size, zip-close bags, in order to have a stash in the freezer throughout the year.
Recalling those summer memories got me thinking of new ways to enjoy fresh corn this time of year — beyond boiling and buttering yellow, white and bicolor ears.
Brown butter biscuit batter with corn is an easy, one-pan side dish akin to a savory cobbler or spoon bread.
Fresh corn also brings subtle sweetness to whipped cream. You can use sweet corn whipped cream to top savory or sweet dishes, such as tomato pie, cornmeal cake or even the brown butter biscuit batter with corn.
Finally, bathing cobs of corn in butter and cream really enriches the corn flavor. Try a cream and butter corn bath, and you’ll never go back to boiling cobs in plain old water.
- 3 ears fresh corn, shucked
- 1 stick plus 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 2½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped basil, plus small leaves to garnish
- 1½ tablespoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1½ cups whole Greek yogurt
- ¾ cup cold water
- Flake salt (optional)
- Heat the oven to 400 degrees with a rack placed in the center.
- Using a sharp chef’s knife, cut the corn off the cob and place it in a medium-sized bowl. Set aside.
- Add the butter to a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Place in the oven and brown for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven. Using a whisk, break up the bits of browned butter.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, basil, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- Mix together the yogurt and water in a small bowl until smooth. Add to the dry mix and stir with a large spoon until just combined.
- Add half of the corn to the baking dish and toss in the butter, to coat.
- Using a large spoon, dollop the batter over the buttered corn and spread evenly throughout the pan with the back of the spoon.
- Place in the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown on top.
- Remove the dish from the oven and let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes.
- Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and brush it on top.
- To finish, scatter the remaining fresh corn on top. Garnish with fresh basil leaves, and sprinkle with flake salt, if desired. Serves six to eight.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, based on 6: 458 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 9 grams protein, 57 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 22 grams total fat (14 grams saturated), 59 milligrams cholesterol, 1,056 milligrams sodium.
- 1 ear fresh corn, shucked
- 1 cup whipping cream, divided
- 1 tablespoon confectioners sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- Cut the corn from one cob and place in a blender, along with ⅓ cup of whipping cream. Blend for 15 seconds. Place the remaining ⅔ cup of whipping cream in a metal mixing bowl, along with the confectioners sugar and cornstarch. Place a sieve over the bowl and press with a rubber spatula, to release the juices. Whisk the flavored cream to soft peaks (1½ to 2 minutes). Makes 2 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per ¼ cup serving: 123 calories (percent of calories from fat, 80), 1 gram protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 11 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 34 milligrams cholesterol, 10 milligrams sodium.
- 6 ears fresh corn, shucked
- 1 stick salted butter
- 3 cups water
- 2 cups heavy cream
- To a 6-quart pot, add the butter, water and cream. Bring to a low, rolling boil over medium-high heat. Add the corn cobs and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until the corn is bright in color, plump, and easily pierced with a fork. Using tongs, transfer the corn to a serving plate. Serve hot. Serves six.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 223 calories (percent of calories from fat, 61), 4 grams protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 16 grams total fat (10 grams saturated), 43 milligrams cholesterol, 81 milligrams sodium.
Chadwick Boyd is a food and lifestyle expert, food contributor to Hallmark and cookbook author. Find his work at chadwickboydlifestyle.com.
