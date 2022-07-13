RECIPE: Make Brassica’s Yellow Corn Bisque with Gulf Shrimp

I recently had lunch at the Waldorf Astoria’s new restaurant, Brassica, and would love the recipe for the yellow corn bisque to make at home. — Grace Waylock, Alpharetta
Brassica executive chef Christophe Le Metayer shared the recipe for this seasonal soup with enhanced corn flavor from corncobs used to enrich the soup broth.
Corn flour is also used. This is very finely ground dried corn, finer in texture than cornmeal but not the same as cornstarch. You may be able to find it with the specialty flours at your grocery store. Because the soup is seasoned with salt-based Old Bay, Le Metayer does not use additional salt.
At the restaurant, the soup is accompanied with croutons made from cubed sourdough bread, sauteed in butter and seasoned with smoked paprika and garlic powder.
- 2 ears corn, husked, silks removed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 ounces bacon
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 small onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice
- 1 small carrot, cut into 1/4-inch dice
- 1 rib celery, cut into 1/4-inch dice
- Old Bay seasoning, to taste
- 4 cups water
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup cream
- 10 ounces large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 3 tablespoons corn flour
- Cut kernels off cobs and set kernels aside. Break each cob into three pieces.
- In a medium saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Add corn cobs, bacon and thyme. Cook until bacon is crisp, about 8 minutes. Remove bacon from saucepan, drain and set aside.
- Add onion, carrot and celery and saute until vegetables are tender but not browned. Season to taste with Old Bay. Add water, buttermilk and cream. Bring to a boil and add reserved corn kernels. Reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add more Old Bay, if needed.
- Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and season lightly with Old Bay. Saute shrimp until just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
- To serve, remove cobs and thyme sprigs from soup and discard. Divide soup among 4 serving dishes and top with shrimp. Break reserved crispy bacon into pieces and garnish soup, if desired. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving with bacon garnish: 347 calories (percent of calories from fat, 64), 16 grams protein, 17 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 25 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 136 milligrams cholesterol, 640 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Brassica, Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta; 404-995-7545, brassicaatlanta.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
