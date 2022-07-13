RECIPE: Make Brassica’s Yellow Corn Bisque with Gulf Shrimp

Brassica executive chef Christophe Le Metayer shared the recipe for this seasonal soup with enhanced corn flavor from corncobs used to enrich the soup broth.

Corn flour is also used. This is very finely ground dried corn, finer in texture than cornmeal but not the same as cornstarch. You may be able to find it with the specialty flours at your grocery store. Because the soup is seasoned with salt-based Old Bay, Le Metayer does not use additional salt.