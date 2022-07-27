RECIPE: Make W. H. Stiles Fish Camp’s Sweet Corn Muffins

W. H. Stiles Fish Camp’s Sweet Corn Muffins 3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/3 cups sugar

1 cup cornmeal

2 tablespoons baking powder

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup fresh corn kernels

2 1/2 cups whole milk

3/4 cup canola oil

4 eggs

1/2 cup melted unsalted butter

Honey Butter, for serving (see recipe) Heat oven to 325 degrees. Grease two 12-cup muffin tins.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, cornmeal, baking powder and salt. Add corn kernels and toss to coat evenly. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, oil, eggs and butter. Pour wet mixture over dry mixture and mix thoroughly.

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups and bake 25 minutes, until muffins are cooked through and edges just begin to brown. Serve with Honey Butter. Makes 24 muffins. Nutritional information Per serving: Per muffin: 251 calories (percent of calories from fat, 45), 4 grams protein, 31 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 13 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 44 milligrams cholesterol, 309 milligrams sodium.

Honey Butter 1/4 pound unsalted room-temperature butter

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon kosher salt In a medium bowl, use a hand mixer on medium speed to cream butter until almost double in volume, about 4 minutes. Stir in honey and salt. Serve at room temperature. Makes 10 tablespoons. Nutritional information Per serving: Per tablespoon: 95 calories (percent of calories from fat, 85), trace protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 9 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 24 milligrams cholesterol, 233 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... W. H. Stiles Fish Camp, Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta; 678-235-3929, starprovisions.com/whstilesfish-camp.

