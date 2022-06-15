RECIPE: Make Bartaco’s Street Corn

I absolutely adore the grilled Mexican street corn at Bartaco. I have tried making different Mexican street corn recipes at home, and none compare to the Bartaco recipe! Do you think they’d be willing to share the recipe? — Elizabeth McNeill, Smyrna
Jared Bennett, director of culinary standards for Bartaco, provided the recipe and gave us a little background about the creation of their version. “We tried to pay as much homage as possible to the classic Mexican elote. Here at Bartaco, we are all about bold flavors and are inspired by cultures and flavors all over the world. I think our street corn is so popular because it has a perfect balance of flavors and textures. It’s crisp and creamy, salty, smoky, sweet and with a little bit of spice, all at the same time.”
- 6 ears shucked yellow corn, ends trimmed if needed
- 1/2 cup grated cotija
- Elote Mayo (see recipe)
- Cayenne to taste
- Lime wedges, for garnish
- Heat grill to medium-high. Cook corn, rotating regularly, until lightly charred on all sides, about 5 minutes. Remove from grill and cut each ear in half.
- Put cojita on a plate. Brush warm corn with Elote Mayo, dividing evenly between the 12 pieces, and roll each in cojita. Sprinkle lightly with cayenne and serve garnished with a lime wedge. Serves 6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 165 calories (percent of calories from fat, 39), 6 grams protein, 21 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 8 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 15 milligrams cholesterol, 338 milligrams sodium.
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoons ancho powder
- 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
- In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice, ancho powder, salt and cayenne. Taste for seasoning. May be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated until needed. Makes 1/2 cup.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 35 calories (percent of calories from fat, 77), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 3 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 5 milligrams cholesterol, 199 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Bartaco, 299 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta; 470-400-8226, bartaco.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author