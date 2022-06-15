ajc logo
X

RECIPE: Make Bartaco’s Street Corn

Bartaco’s Street Corn Courtesy of Manny Vargas

Combined ShapeCaption
Bartaco’s Street Corn Courtesy of Manny Vargas

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
46 minutes ago

I absolutely adore the grilled Mexican street corn at Bartaco. I have tried making different Mexican street corn recipes at home, and none compare to the Bartaco recipe! Do you think they’d be willing to share the recipe? Elizabeth McNeill, Smyrna

Jared Bennett, director of culinary standards for Bartaco, provided the recipe and gave us a little background about the creation of their version. “We tried to pay as much homage as possible to the classic Mexican elote. Here at Bartaco, we are all about bold flavors and are inspired by cultures and flavors all over the world. I think our street corn is so popular because it has a perfect balance of flavors and textures. It’s crisp and creamy, salty, smoky, sweet and with a little bit of spice, all at the same time.”

ExploreRecipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Bartaco’s Street Corn
  • 6 ears shucked yellow corn, ends trimmed if needed
  • 1/2 cup grated cotija
  • Elote Mayo (see recipe)
  • Cayenne to taste
  • Lime wedges, for garnish
  • Heat grill to medium-high. Cook corn, rotating regularly, until lightly charred on all sides, about 5 minutes. Remove from grill and cut each ear in half.
  • Put cojita on a plate. Brush warm corn with Elote Mayo, dividing evenly between the 12 pieces, and roll each in cojita. Sprinkle lightly with cayenne and serve garnished with a lime wedge. Serves 6.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 165 calories (percent of calories from fat, 39), 6 grams protein, 21 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 8 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 15 milligrams cholesterol, 338 milligrams sodium.

Elote Mayo
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoons ancho powder
  • 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice, ancho powder, salt and cayenne. Taste for seasoning. May be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated until needed. Makes 1/2 cup.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per tablespoon: 35 calories (percent of calories from fat, 77), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 3 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 5 milligrams cholesterol, 199 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Bartaco, 299 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta; 470-400-8226, bartaco.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks
Violent night leaves 2 dead in at least 6 shootings across Atlanta2h ago
Visitors paying less, businesses more for Cobb stadium bonds
20h ago
Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post
2h ago
Atlanta United defeats Pachuca to win inaugural Cup game
10h ago
Atlanta United defeats Pachuca to win inaugural Cup game
10h ago
Judge to decide trial for Confederate flag-toting dad, son
16h ago
The Latest
RECIPES: Summertime and the pizza is easy
16m ago
3 ways to spice up your Fourth of July
29m ago
3 low-alcohol drinks to sip this summer
1h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top