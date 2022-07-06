ajc logo
X

RECIPE: Zucchini windfall? Make this zippy pasta sauce all summer long

Bucatini with Zucchini Sauce. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Combined ShapeCaption
Bucatini with Zucchini Sauce. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Kate Williams / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Zucchini and summer squash are staple vegetables in my kitchen from June through August. I get them in giant bagfuls from my CSA, and I am always looking for ways to incorporate them into dinner beyond simple side dishes that my daughter won’t touch. While I’m not above “hiding” zucchini in tomato sauce or macaroni and cheese, turning the vegetables into pasta sauce has been a great success.

ExploreRECIPE: Oil-poached zucchini stars in warm pasta salad

All you need to do is get the zucchini into tiny pieces and give it enough time to cook. The tiny pieces part is easy — instead of slicing and dicing, pull out a box grater. The large holes on a grater get the zucchini small enough that it’ll melt into a thick sauce after about 15 minutes of cooking. This, plus a small diced onion (you can chop the onion by hand or start with frozen), is just about all you need to coat a pound of al dente bucatini.

ExploreHealthy Cooking: When too much zucchini is a good thing

To complete the zucchini’s transformation, stir in a bit of pasta cooking water to loosen up the vegetables and allow the sauce to cling to the pasta. I do this step over relatively high heat so that the water will simmer and emulsify into the olive oil used to cook the zucchini. A squeeze of lemon adds a bit of zip to the sauce and a grating of quality Parmesan cheese brings a final touch of umami.

ExploreMore easy weeknight dinner recipes

Bucatini with Zucchini Sauce
  • Salt
  • 1 pound dried bucatini
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small onion, finely diced
  • 1 pound (about 2 medium) zucchini, ends trimmed (can substitute yellow squash)
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Freshly grated Parmesan, for serving
  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the bucatini and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup pasta cooking water.
  • Meanwhile, coat the bottom of a large high-sided skillet with olive oil. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and place over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
  • While the onion cooks, grate the zucchini on the large holes of a box grater. When the onion is soft, add the zucchini and another pinch of salt. Continue to cook, stirring, until the zucchini melts into a thick sauce, 13 to 15 minutes.
  • Add the cooked pasta and 1/4 cup of the reserved pasta cooking water. Increase the heat to medium-high and stir constantly until a sauce forms around the pasta, about 1 minute, adding additional pasta water as needed, 1 tablespoon at a time. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Serve topped with Parmesan. Serves 4 to 6.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving, based on 4: 536 calories (percent of calories from fat, 17), 18 grams protein, 93 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 10 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 4 milligrams cholesterol, 158 milligrams sodium.
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: More details on the expanding grand jury probe of Donald Trump 3h ago
OPINION: Kelly Loeffler may have lost her race, but she never left the field
18h ago
Mike White settles in as Georgia’s basketball coach
2h ago
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
16h ago
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
16h ago
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump campaign lawyers
21h ago
The Latest
A six-pack of refreshing summertime beers
32m ago
RECIPE: 4 ways to improve store-bought dips and spreads
1h ago
Cookbook review: Old grains, new tastes
2h ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top