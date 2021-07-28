RECIPE: Oil-poached zucchini stars in warm pasta salad

One method: Smother bite-sized pieces of zucchini in olive oil and let it slowly gurgle away until the zucchini has turned velvety smooth and has taken on the punchy, peppery flavors of the oil. To poach the vegetable without using a whole bottle of oil, you’ll want to use a large skillet, add the zucchini and enough oil to come halfway up the sides of the squash. Keep an eye on things, stirring every few minutes to ensure that the zucchini cooks evenly.

This technique requires more oil than a sauté, but you can make use of the oil later, tossing it with tender orzo pasta and red wine vinegar to make what amounts to a warm pasta salad.