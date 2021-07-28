RECIPE: Oil-poached zucchini stars in warm pasta salad

At this point in July, we’re hitting high summer squash season and are, perhaps, tired of eating these veggies grilled and sauteed. I’m in favor of sneaking zucchini into all manner of bread recipes and baked goods, yet there are ways to cook zucchini and squash that showcase these vegetables while still keeping things interesting.
One method: Smother bite-sized pieces of zucchini in olive oil and let it slowly gurgle away until the zucchini has turned velvety smooth and has taken on the punchy, peppery flavors of the oil. To poach the vegetable without using a whole bottle of oil, you’ll want to use a large skillet, add the zucchini and enough oil to come halfway up the sides of the squash. Keep an eye on things, stirring every few minutes to ensure that the zucchini cooks evenly.
This technique requires more oil than a sauté, but you can make use of the oil later, tossing it with tender orzo pasta and red wine vinegar to make what amounts to a warm pasta salad.
To bring a double dose of umami, as well as a pop of texture, add both Parmesan and chopped dry-cured black olives to the bowl. Make sure to spring for real-deal Parmesan and poke around your grocery store’s olive bar for the olives; dry-cured olives won’t be sitting in brine, and their deep, rich flavor is worth the extra effort to find them.
If you have leftovers, the dish is excellent served at room temperature, with or without zucchini bread for dessert.
Credit: Chris Hunt
- 1 pound dried orzo pasta or other small pasta
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 pounds zucchini, cut into quarters lengthwise, then crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick pieces
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup pitted dry-cured black olives, roughly chopped
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the orzo. Cook until tender, about 8 minutes, then drain thoroughly. Return orzo to the pot and set it off the heat.
- While the water comes to a boil and the pasta cooks, place the zucchini in a large skillet or saute pan. Add enough oil to come halfway up the sides of the zucchini, along with a couple of pinches of salt. Place over medium-high heat. When the oil begins to bubble and sizzle, reduce the heat to medium and cook, stirring every 1-2 minutes, until the zucchini is tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat.
- Use a slotted spoon to transfer the zucchini to the pot with the pasta. Add 1/4 cup of the zucchini cooking oil to the pot, along with the vinegar. Stir to coat the pasta evenly. Stir in the olives and Parmesan, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with additional Parmesan at the table. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 579 calories (percent of calories from fat, 22), 20 grams protein, 93 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 14 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 9 milligrams cholesterol, 660 milligrams sodium.
