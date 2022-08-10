RECIPE: The little black dress of pastry

Enter the little black dress of the pastry world: flaky tart dough, aka pâte brisée. She’s simple, and she goes with everything. She’s flaky, buttery and accessible to even the most novice and impatient bakers.

This little pastry number can be utilized in any season, but she is wonderful to have on hand during those lazy, hot days of summer. Think juicy blueberry galettes, savory tomato and feta crostadas, sumptuous peach turnovers, and maybe even a jam-filled hand pie. The options are endless with this versatile dough that you can batch up, make ahead, and keep in the freezer indefinitely.