RECIPE: The fluffiest loaf of sandwich bread is within your reach

We are going to focus on using the recipe for a classic Pullman loaf. It’s the perfect, slightly sweet sandwich bread toasted and smothered in mayo for the classic Southern tomato sandwich or a BLT. My favorite use is as the base of toad in a hole, eggs in a frame, or whatever you choose to call that bread-y breakfast with a fried egg in the middle. However you decide to use the bread, be sure to enjoy a slice right out of the oven and taste that buttery, yeasty freshness.

When making brioche, we get out what we put in, especially in terms of fats. Brioche will truly shine when you use quality butter, as well as healthy, happy farm eggs and good milk.