RECIPE: Timesaving tips for flavorful tofu

All of these extra steps are intended to collapse the cell structure of the eggplant and tofu, making them less likely to absorb oil and, in turn, other flavorful ingredients. The process also draws out moisture, often leaving them dry and chewy.

Instead, use their absorbency to your benefit by quickly tossing thin slices in a spicy, nutty blend of Sichuan chili bean sauce (toban djan), soy sauce and sesame oil. The eggplant and tofu will be too damp to properly sear in a pan or grill outdoors, so cook them under the high heat of a broiler until lightly charred out the outside and tender in the center. (I like to place the slices on a wire rack set over a foil-lined sheet pan to encourage escaping moisture to evaporate and allow for more efficient browning.) Save any excess sauce to drizzle over the top of the dish when you’re ready to serve for another burst of heat.