RECIPE: Timesaving tips for flavorful tofu

Eggplant and tofu are two similarly misunderstood ingredients. While you may see recipes that call for up to an hour of salting, soaking, pressing and draining to cook these foods properly (making them out of reach for 30-minute meals), neither of them actually require such lengthy preparation and, honestly, both are better when you skip it.
All of these extra steps are intended to collapse the cell structure of the eggplant and tofu, making them less likely to absorb oil and, in turn, other flavorful ingredients. The process also draws out moisture, often leaving them dry and chewy.
Instead, use their absorbency to your benefit by quickly tossing thin slices in a spicy, nutty blend of Sichuan chili bean sauce (toban djan), soy sauce and sesame oil. The eggplant and tofu will be too damp to properly sear in a pan or grill outdoors, so cook them under the high heat of a broiler until lightly charred out the outside and tender in the center. (I like to place the slices on a wire rack set over a foil-lined sheet pan to encourage escaping moisture to evaporate and allow for more efficient browning.) Save any excess sauce to drizzle over the top of the dish when you’re ready to serve for another burst of heat.
This cooking method will work with any flavorful sauce mixture — harissa and olive oil; balsamic vinaigrette; Thai curry paste, fish sauce and peanut oil — just make sure to include some kind of fat along with something salty and tangy. You’ll never waste your time salting and draining again.
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup Sichuan chili bean sauce (toban djan)
- 1/4 cup toasted sesame oil
- 1 large eggplant, cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slices
- 1 (14-ounce) block tofu, drained and cut widthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slabs
- Optional: Microgreens or sliced scallions, for serving
- On the side: Steamed white rice
- Heat broiler to high with a rack placed in the position nearest to the heating element. Line a sheet pan with foil and top with a wire rack.
- In a pie pan or shallow bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, bean sauce and sesame oil. Add the eggplant to the sauce, one piece at a time, and turn to coat. Transfer to the prepared pan. Repeat with the tofu, making sure to handle it gently so it doesn’t tear. The pan will be very full; the eggplant and tofu can be touching. Reserve any remaining sauce in the pie pan for serving.
- Transfer to the broiler and cook, rotating the pan halfway through, until lightly charred on the first side, 7-10 minutes. Remove from the broiler and carefully flip. Repeat the broiling process on the second side, another 7-10 minutes. Divide between serving plates, drizzle with a little of the reserved sauce, and top with microgreens or scallions, if using. Serve with rice. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 325 calories (percent of calories from fat, 58), 23 grams protein, 14 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams fiber, 23 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 2,021 milligrams sodium.
