RECIPE: Make the Woodall’s Bet Your Berries

My friends and I love that the Woodall has great spirit-free options on their drinks menu. They’re all sparkling, all with plenty of citrus tang, but our favorite is Bet Your Berries. Would they share the recipe? — Kathleen Swiger, Atlanta
The Woodall’s Bet Your Berries is a refreshing option if you’re observing a dry January or just want a refreshing, fruity drink.
“I wanted to keep a mixology approach when creating this spirit-free drink,” said Rick Blumberg, the Woodall’s beverage director. “Homemade lemonade was the inspiration. I loved the idea of a sparkling lemonade and crushing fresh berries right into it. The drink is well-balanced with acid and sweetness and delivers a real cocktail feel without the buzz.”
The Woodall’s Bet Your Berries
From the menu of ... The Woodall, 2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta; 404-343-4424, thewoodallwestside.com.
