ajc logo
X

RECIPE: Make the Woodall’s Bet Your Berries

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

My friends and I love that the Woodall has great spirit-free options on their drinks menu. They’re all sparkling, all with plenty of citrus tang, but our favorite is Bet Your Berries. Would they share the recipe? — Kathleen Swiger, Atlanta

The Woodall’s Bet Your Berries is a refreshing option if you’re observing a dry January or just want a refreshing, fruity drink.

“I wanted to keep a mixology approach when creating this spirit-free drink,” said Rick Blumberg, the Woodall’s beverage director. “Homemade lemonade was the inspiration. I loved the idea of a sparkling lemonade and crushing fresh berries right into it. The drink is well-balanced with acid and sweetness and delivers a real cocktail feel without the buzz.”

ExploreMore recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

The Woodall’s Bet Your Berries

View Recipe

From the menu of ... The Woodall, 2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta; 404-343-4424, thewoodallwestside.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreBeer and cocktail news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Andrew Morse named publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1h ago

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans at the center of House speaker chaos
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
20h ago

Credit: Family photo

Grieving mom seeks answers in son’s shooting death
18h ago

Credit: Family photo

Grieving mom seeks answers in son’s shooting death
18h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘He was just working.’ Family grieves after tire shop worker shot to death on the job
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

RECIPE: Creamy white beans make a hearty one-pot dish
1h ago
RECIPE: Resolve to eat more tacos with this Brussels sprouts dish
2h ago
Stock Up: 3 ways to be healthier and help save the environment
2h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
18h ago
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
23h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
18h ago
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top