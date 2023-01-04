RECIPE: Make the Woodall’s Bet Your Berries

The Woodall’s Bet Your Berries is a refreshing option if you’re observing a dry January or just want a refreshing, fruity drink.

“I wanted to keep a mixology approach when creating this spirit-free drink,” said Rick Blumberg, the Woodall’s beverage director. “Homemade lemonade was the inspiration. I loved the idea of a sparkling lemonade and crushing fresh berries right into it. The drink is well-balanced with acid and sweetness and delivers a real cocktail feel without the buzz.”