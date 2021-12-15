RECIPE: Taco salad makes for an easy-to-customize, quick dinner

It’s easy to tweak the protein base of the salad to whatever your family prefers. You can keep things relatively lean by using ground turkey, or extra savory with ground pork. You can choose to make it vegetarian by using a plant-based substitute, such as Impossible burger meat. Me? I like to use ground beef for traditional Tex-Mex flavor.

Whatever protein you choose, make sure to give it the best opportunity to shine by giving it a good, hard sear. The easiest way to do that with ground meat is to spread it into an even, flat layer (think giant burger patty) in hot oil in a large skillet. Sprinkle on taco seasoning and then let it sear without touching it for a good five minutes to form a crust on the bottom. From there, you can break up the meat into pieces and stir it around to coat all in the seasoning mix. You’ll have browned and just-cooked-through meat in less than 10 minutes.