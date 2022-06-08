RECIPE: Spinach makes for green shakshuka in a flash

This time of year, when tender leafy greens are in season, I like to make green shakshuka. It’s the same idea as the traditional preparation — a relatively thick sauce paired with eggs and served with flatbread for dipping — but with a colorful twist.

To quickly build flavor with limited ingredients, I start with harissa sauteed in olive oil. For a mildly spicy dish, stick with just a tablespoon of the spice paste. If you prefer more heat, you can double it. Once the aroma of the harissa fills the kitchen, all you need to do is wilt in a pound of tender greens (I like quick-cooking baby spinach), stir in a bit of broth, and blend it all together. An immersion blender is the most convenient method for blending, as you can do it straight in the pan, but you can also transfer the sauce to a standard countertop blender if you’re worried about splattering.