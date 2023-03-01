RECIPE: Spanakopita gets a weeknight rework

Eventually, I decided that the best approach was to scrap the phyllo altogether. Instead, I opted to transform spanakopita into a dip, using pita crackers for the crunchy carbohydrate element. These can do triple-duty as a dip thickener, a crisp topping and a serving vessel. In addition, the crackers only need a quick crushing with a rolling pin to prepare for use.

Other shortcuts? I like to use frozen chopped spinach instead of fresh; it’ll thaw in a warm skillet in a few minutes, and then can drain while you saute sliced scallions. For the cheese, feta crumbles require no prep work, and will incorporate into the dip just fine.