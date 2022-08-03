ajc logo
X

RECIPE: Shortcut salade nicoise doesn’t skimp on flavor

Nicoise-Style Smoked Salmon Salad. (CHRIS HUNT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Combined ShapeCaption
Nicoise-Style Smoked Salmon Salad. (CHRIS HUNT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Kate Williams / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Meal-sized salads are great for summer dinners. One of my favorites is the salade nicoise, a lettuce-free salad of colorful vegetables and some kind of canned or cured fish. It is savory, salty and filling. To adapt it to a 5:30 Challenge recipe, though, it needs to be pared down to the essentials.

To keep the dish in hearty, meal-sized territory, I use a generous amount of potatoes and green beans. Select the smallest potatoes you can find (look for bags labeled “mini” or “peewee”); they don’t require peeling or chopping and will cook in boiling water in about 10 minutes. Add the green beans to the pot when the potatoes are almost done. The beans only need a few minutes to turn tender, at which point you should be able to pierce the potatoes with a fork.

ExploreMake a restaurant-quality wedge salad at home

For the fish, I prefer to use cold-smoked salmon. Besides adding a briny component to the salad, it brings color and creamy texture — and doesn’t need much more than a crank of pepper and drizzle of dressing to taste its best. I’m partial to a basic herb vinaigrette made from olive oil, red wine vinegar and chopped fresh tarragon. The licorice notes of tarragon pair beautifully with the salmon, but if you’d prefer something more neutral, parsley will suffice.

Traditionally, salade nicoise is served in a “composed” style, meaning that each ingredient is dressed separately, and it’s up to the diner to mix everything together. But make it easy on yourself: toss all the vegetables in the dressing, then top with the salmon. There’s no need to get any fancier.

ExploreMore 5:30 Challenge recipes

Nicoise-Style Smoked Salmon Salad
  • 1 (24-ounce) bag mini or peewee potatoes (1-2 inches in diameter)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound green beans, trimmed
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
  • 8 ounces cold-smoked salmon
  • Place potatoes in a large pot. Cover with 2 inches of cold water and season generously with salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-high and rapidly simmer until the potatoes are almost tender, about 10 minutes. Add the green beans and cook until the beans and potatoes are both tender, about 3 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl.
  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar and tarragon. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  • Add about three-quarters of the dressing to the cooked vegetables and stir well to coat. Divide among four serving plates. Top with equal portions of salmon and season with pepper. Drizzle the remaining dressing over the salmon. Serve. Serves 4.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 416 calories (percent of calories from fat, 49), 16 grams protein, 38 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fiber, 23 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 13 milligrams cholesterol, 689 milligrams sodium.
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

Editors' Picks
Abrams warns of more economic fallout after Music Midtown is nixed4h ago
Doctors push state to cover dialysis for undocumented immigrants
5h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
4h ago
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges
19h ago
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges
19h ago
Braves acquire veteran reliever Raisel Iglesias from Angels
16h ago
The Latest
RECIPES: Haitian baked goods are sweet success story for Savannah bakery
8m ago
RECIPE: Make JenChan’s Smashed Cucumber Salad
38m ago
RECIPE: A nugget of back-to-school meal inspiration
1h ago
Featured
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully gestures in his booth during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 23, 2016, in Los Angeles, two days before his final game from Dodger Stadium. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
9h ago
Politically Georgia: Music Midtown’s coda strikes a chord with Democrats
5h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top