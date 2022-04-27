RECIPE: Re-create Atlanta restaurant refried beans at home

First, you’ll need to be unafraid of adding a generous amount of fat. For these beans I’ve used butter, but if you’re not attempting to make them vegetarian, high-quality lard would also be delicious. For another layer of flavor with minimum effort, add generous shakes of garlic powder to the butter — it takes only seconds to bring its distinct umami notes to a skillet of melted, sizzling fat.

The garlic butter does double duty. A few tablespoons mixed with Italian seasoning are used to flavor quick-cooking microwave white rice that’s a dead ringer for that served at Pollo Primo.