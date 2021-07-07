RECIPE: No-fail, restaurant-quality lamb loin chops

Lamb loin chops look like tiny T-bone steaks. They’ve got enough fat and connective tissue that they’ll still be plenty tender across a wide range of doneness temperatures, and they’re just as picturesque on the plate. You can cook them indoors in a skillet (eight chops, which serves four, will easily fit in a large, 12-inch skillet) or outdoors on a grill. Keep in mind that you’ll need to use a gas grill if you want to cook the dish in less than 30 minutes.

I like to stir together a sauce of spicy harissa, yogurt and cilantro to serve with the chops. (Thick, whole milk Greek-style yogurt works best.) A handful of toasted and chopped walnuts sprinkled over the top brings a nutty finish. For a restaurant-style presentation, spread half of the yogurt sauce on a platter before topping with the meat, nuts and extra cilantro. Pass the remaining sauce around the table for dipping and dolloping.