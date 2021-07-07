ajc logo
X

RECIPE: No-fail, restaurant-quality lamb loin chops

Lamb Chops with Harissa Yogurt. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Caption
Lamb Chops with Harissa Yogurt. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Chris Hunt

Credit: Chris Hunt

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Kate Williams / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Just like delicate fish fillets, lamb chops all too often can seem intimidating to cook at home. The lamb chops most often served at restaurants — the chops cut from the rib and that look like lollipops — are quick-cooking, expensive and have a high margin of error when it comes to proper cooking. But rib chops are not the only lamb chops you’ll find at the butcher’s counter; the other small chops — the ones cut from the loin — are equally speedy to cook, but far more forgiving and cheaper, to boot.

Lamb loin chops look like tiny T-bone steaks. They’ve got enough fat and connective tissue that they’ll still be plenty tender across a wide range of doneness temperatures, and they’re just as picturesque on the plate. You can cook them indoors in a skillet (eight chops, which serves four, will easily fit in a large, 12-inch skillet) or outdoors on a grill. Keep in mind that you’ll need to use a gas grill if you want to cook the dish in less than 30 minutes.

I like to stir together a sauce of spicy harissa, yogurt and cilantro to serve with the chops. (Thick, whole milk Greek-style yogurt works best.) A handful of toasted and chopped walnuts sprinkled over the top brings a nutty finish. For a restaurant-style presentation, spread half of the yogurt sauce on a platter before topping with the meat, nuts and extra cilantro. Pass the remaining sauce around the table for dipping and dolloping.

ExploreMore easy weeknight dinner recipes
Lamb Chops with Harissa Yogurt. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Caption
Lamb Chops with Harissa Yogurt. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Chris Hunt

Credit: Chris Hunt

Lamb Chops with Harissa Yogurt
  • 1 1/2 cups plain, whole milk Greek-style yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons harissa (or to taste)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Extra-virgin olive oil or vegetable oil
  • 8 (1-inch-thick) lamb loin chops
  • 1/4 cup toasted walnuts, chopped
  • On the side: Steamed broccoli and couscous
  • In a medium bowl, mix together the yogurt, harissa and cilantro. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside.
  • Lightly coat the bottom of a 12-inch skillet with oil. (See note for grilling instructions.) Place over medium-high heat. While the pan heats, season the lamb chops with salt and pepper.
  • When the oil is shimmering, add the chops and cook until deeply browned on the first side, about 5 minutes. Flip and continue to cook until the second side is browned and the center of the chops registers between 125 and 130 degrees, 4 to 5 more minutes. Transfer to a plate and let rest for 5 minutes.
  • Spread half of the yogurt on the bottom of a serving platter. Place the rested chops on top. Sprinkle with the walnuts and garnish with additional cilantro. Serve with broccoli, couscous, and the remaining yogurt sauce on the side.
  • Note: The lamb chops can also be grilled on a gas grill set to medium-high. Once the grill is hot, clean and oil the grates, then follow the same cooking times as in the original recipe. Serves 4.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 744 calories (percent of calories from fat, 74), 40 grams protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 61 grams total fat (23 grams saturated), 155 milligrams cholesterol, 1,002 milligrams sodium.
ExploreMust-try recipes

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News
1
RECIPE: Make Vincenza’s Pizzeria’s Tomato and Basil Soup
2
Cookbook review: A crash course in creative cooking
3
RECIPE: Humble potatoes and kale combine for rich picnic dish
4
Stock Up: Three ways to upgrade your pantry
5
A gift bag of muscadines led to Fayetteville native’s fruit-spread...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top