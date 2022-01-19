RECIPE: Multitask your way to a 30-minute chickpea stew

You’ll need to have two pots going at the same time, but neither requires constant attention. In a large pot, combine chopped carrots, olive oil and a pinch of salt. In a second, small pot, top thinly sliced shallots with more oil. Place both over medium-high heat and let the vegetables heat up and slowly start to cook with the oil. This process may seem counter-intuitive, but since you’re not looking to sear the vegetables quickly, it is fine to start them cold and bring them to a sizzle gradually.

From there, the shallots don’t need too much attention. Once they start to sizzle, you’ll only need to stir them every minute or so to prevent them from sticking together. This leaves you ready to assemble the rest of the stew and let it simmer. Both the shallots and stew should be ready at about the same time.