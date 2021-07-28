RECIPE: Make Tupelo Honey’s Mac-N-Cheese Waffles with Asheville Hot Fried Chicken

As if a dish of chicken and waffles isn’t indulgent enough, Tupelo Honey executive chef Eric Gabrynowicz has come up with one more way to gild the lily: add macaroni and cheese. The restaurant tops the batter in each waffle square with a big dollop of macaroni and cheese, then closes the waffle iron and bakes the squares until the waffles are done and the mac and cheese is crisp.

At the restaurant, they prepare the chicken in a deep fryer. We’ve adapted the recipe for a Dutch oven for our readers who are unlikely to have a deep fryer at home.