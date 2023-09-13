Recipe: Make Snooze’s Blackberry Mint Limeade

I met a friend for brunch at the new Snooze in Alpharetta and had the Blackberry Mint Limeade mocktail. It was absolutely the most refreshing limeade ever. I would love to have the recipe. Thank you. — Jennifer Glover, Milton

The Blackberry Mint Limeade was on the spring/summer menu but it proved to be so popular it’s sticking around through the fall. It’s available as a mocktail but also as a Boozy Blackberry Mint Limeade with vodka added to the recipe below.

Snooze uses Monin Blackberry Syrup, available online, to make the limeade.

Snooze’s Blackberry Mint Limeade

Mint Simple Syrup

From the menu of ... Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 6065 Northpoint Parkway, Alpharetta; 470-835-9710, snoozeeatery.com

