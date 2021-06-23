RECIPE: Make J. Alexander’s Not Your Ordinary Macaroni and Cheese

J. Alexander’s corporate executive chef James Filaroski was happy to provide the recipe for this rich version of macaroni and cheese. One of the things that makes this recipe qualify as “not your ordinary” is the ratio of sauce to pasta. No dry macaroni here.

This is also a recipe that lends itself to make-ahead preparation. Prepare the sauce in advance, and even cook the pasta ahead of time, then assemble and bake just before you want to serve.