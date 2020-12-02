RECIPE: Make J. Alexander’s Rattlesnake Pasta

Would you please publish the recipe for the Rattlesnake Pasta they serve at J. Alexander’s? My husband and I ate there a lot, but he passed away. He could make a similar pasta dish but I don’t have his recipe so I don’t know what ingredients he used. Thanks so much. — Corinda Billington, Peachtree Corners
J. Alexander’s corporate executive chef James Filaroski provided the recipe and noted that its name comes from the Southwestern influence in the ingredients and spices.
To make this dish, you’ll need to prepare your favorite alfredo sauce or use your preferred jarred version.
The pasta is such a popular item on the menu at J. Alexander’s that chef and vice president of culinary operations for J. Alexander’s, Ian Dodson, created an instructional video on YouTube to guide guests who want to make it at home.
From the menu of ... J. Alexander’s, 4701 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-512-0153, jalexanders.com.
