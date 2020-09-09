RECIPE: Make J. Alexander’s Fire Roasted Artichokes

I love the fire roasted artichokes at J. Alexander’s. Please say you’ll get the recipe for me! They are amazing!! — Nancy May, Suwanee
I love the fire roasted artichokes from J. Alexander’s. Can you find out what the recipe is and how to make it? Thank you kindly. — Gida Hammami
Now that we’ve tried the fire roasted artichokes from J. Alexander’s, we have to agree with our readers, this is a great way to prepare artichokes. We’ll be grilling artichokes from now on. At the restaurant they’re served with a remoulade sauce. Those who tasted this when we tested the recipe agreed, remoulade would be fine, but it’s not really needed. These artichokes are perfect without any adornment.
They’re such a popular item on the menu at J. Alexander’s that J. Alexander’s chef and vice president of culinary operations Ian Dodson created an instructional video on YouTube to guide their guests in making this recipe at home. Dodson found that many people are intimidated by the idea of trimming and cooking artichokes, and as he says, “They’re really not that scary!”
All J. Alexander's locations are open seven days a week for dine-in and takeout.
- 4 large artichokes
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon garlic, or to taste
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh tarragon
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- Salt and pepper, divided
- Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. It must be deep enough that the artichokes are submerged while they’re cooking.
- Trim the artichoke stems down to 1 inch and remove any outer leaves that are loose. Cut the top inch or so off the artichoke leaves, then cut it in half lengthwise and use a spoon to remove the center (purple leaves). Put the prepared artichokes in the boiling water and cook 15 to 20 minutes, or until fork tender. Remove from water, drain and allow to cool.
- While artichokes are cooling, make herb butter: In a medium saucepan, combine the butter, garlic, tarragon, parsley, lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer and cook over low heat just enough to melt the butter and warm the garlic and herbs. Remove from heat.
- When ready to serve, heat grill to very hot.
- Baste artichoke halves with herb butter and arrange on grill. Grill 2 minutes per side or until artichokes are charred and hot. Remove from grill, brush with the herb butter and season with salt and pepper. Serves: 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 267 calories (percent of calories from fat, 73), 5 grams protein, 14 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fiber, 23 grams total fat (14 grams saturated), 61 milligrams cholesterol, 160 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of... J. Alexander’s, 4701 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-512-0153, jalexanders.com.
