RECIPE: Make J. Alexander’s Fire Roasted Artichokes

I love the fire roasted artichokes from J. Alexander’s. Can you find out what the recipe is and how to make it? Thank you kindly. — Gida Hammami

Now that we’ve tried the fire roasted artichokes from J. Alexander’s, we have to agree with our readers, this is a great way to prepare artichokes. We’ll be grilling artichokes from now on. At the restaurant they’re served with a remoulade sauce. Those who tasted this when we tested the recipe agreed, remoulade would be fine, but it’s not really needed. These artichokes are perfect without any adornment.