RECIPE: Make J. Alexander’s Calamari with Marinara Sauce

J. Alexander’s corporate executive chef James Filaroski provided the recipe for this fun appetizer. He suggests you serve it with homemade marinara sauce or your favorite store-bought brand.

At the restaurant, the calamari is prepared in a deep fryer. We adapted the recipe to use a Dutch oven instead. Once you assemble the batter and the breading, the rest of the process moves quickly. And keep these batter and breading recipes on hand when you want to fry other varieties of seafood.