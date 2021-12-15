RECIPE: Make Grand Lux Cafe’s Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Jambalaya

Brandon Cook, Grand Lux Cafe executive chef of culinary research and development, created this recipe and sent us a note along with it. “The Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Jambalaya is a simple but super flavorful dish. We really enjoy the flavor of great tasso ham. When you make the recipe, do not scrape off any of the spice on the outside of the ham. That is what gives ours such an amazing Cajun flavor profile.”

Cook tosses the chicken and shrimp in a Cajun spice blend and flour to keep the proteins tender and slightly thicken the sauce. Finishing with butter will provide shine and give the sauce a little body. The amount of heat in the dish will depend on the Cajun spice blend you use.