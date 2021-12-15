RECIPE: Make Grand Lux Cafe’s Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Jambalaya

I tried the most delicious Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Jambalaya from Grand Lux Cafe. The combination of shrimp and chicken was really good and the whole dish had a tangy zip and a spicy heat that made you want to eat more. Will they share the recipe? — Beverly Molander, Atlanta
Brandon Cook, Grand Lux Cafe executive chef of culinary research and development, created this recipe and sent us a note along with it. “The Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Jambalaya is a simple but super flavorful dish. We really enjoy the flavor of great tasso ham. When you make the recipe, do not scrape off any of the spice on the outside of the ham. That is what gives ours such an amazing Cajun flavor profile.”
Cook tosses the chicken and shrimp in a Cajun spice blend and flour to keep the proteins tender and slightly thicken the sauce. Finishing with butter will provide shine and give the sauce a little body. The amount of heat in the dish will depend on the Cajun spice blend you use.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons Cajun spice blend, divided
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon all-purpose flour, divided
- 1/2 pound large shrimp, peeled, tails removed and deveined
- 3/4 cup thin strips red, yellow and green peppers
- 3/4 cup thin strips red onion
- 1/4 cup minced tasso ham
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 1/2 cups chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- White rice, for serving
- Chopped parsley, for garnish
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat.
- While oil is heating, in a medium bowl, combine chicken breast with 1 tablespoon Cajun spice blend and 1 tablespoon flour. Gently toss chicken until pieces are evenly coated. Add coated chicken to the skillet and cook, turning frequently, until the chicken is lightly browned, but not cooked through. Do not crowd skillet. If necessary, cook chicken in batches and remove from skillet and keep warm.
- While chicken is cooking, in a clean medium bowl, combine shrimp with 1 teaspoon Cajun spice blend and remaining 1 teaspoon all-purpose flour. Gently toss until shrimp is evenly coated.
- Return chicken to skillet and add shrimp, pepper strips and red onion. Cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add tasso ham, garlic, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Add chicken broth and remaining 1 teaspoon Cajun spice blend. Let mixture simmer until vegetables are tender and chicken and shrimp are cooked through, about 5 minutes. Taste for seasoning. When ready to serve, add butter and swirl into sauce.
- To serve: Place a serving of rice on two plates. Divide jambalaya between plates, garnish with parsley and serve immediately. Serves 2.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 644 calories (percent of calories from fat, 39), 75 grams protein, 21 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 28 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 334 milligrams cholesterol, 2,602 milligrams sodium
From the menu of ... Grand Lux Cafe, Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta; 404-504-2961, grandluxcafe.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author