RECIPE: Leeks are the highlight of this quick braised chicken recipe

One leek-filled braise I’m particularly fond of is made with chicken thighs, lots of chopped fresh tarragon, and a big splash of lemon juice. And yes, you can pull off a full-flavored braised dish in less than 30 minutes, as long as you (as usual) shop with care and slice the leeks into smallish pieces.

Using boneless, skinless thighs means you can get to a fork-tender texture with less than 20 minutes of braising time, and breaking the leeks down into 1/2-inch-thick batons gives the dish substance without needing an extended cooking time.