RECIPE: Make Hugo’s Oyster Bar’s Etouffee Pasta

My husband and I enjoy the New Orleans-inspired dishes at Hugo’s Oyster Bar, from the garlic Parmesan beignets to the crab-stuffed shrimp. What I’d love to make at home is their Etouffee Pasta filled with crawfish and shrimp. Hope they’ll share the recipe. — Jona Kindal, Roswell

“Our Etouffee Pasta has been on the menu for 4 or 5 months now and our customers have really enjoyed it,” said corporate executive chef Tony Manns Jr., who created the recipe along with his team.

Etouffee means “smothered” in French. Similar in ingredients and seasoning to gumbo, an etouffee sauce has a thicker, gravy-like consistency.

This classic Cajun or Creole stew is typically made with shrimp, always includes the “holy trinity” of onion, celery and green pepper, and is typically served over rice. At Hugo’s, they’ve added crawfish and it’s served with linguine and accompanied with a toasted slice of garlic bread.

Explore Recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Hugo’s Oyster Bar’s Etouffee Pasta

From the menu of ... Hugo’s Oyster Bar, 10360 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 770-993-5922, hugosoysterbar.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Explore Get your Cajun food fix at these 20 metro Atlanta restaurants

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.