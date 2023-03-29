BreakingNews
RECIPE: Make Emmy Squared Pizza’s He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not

Credit: handout

Credit: handout

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
30 minutes ago

We love, love, love the pizza at Emmy Squared, but we know that’s nothing we could ever reproduce at home. The cocktail He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not is something we think we could manage. What are the proportions of those delicious ingredients? — Virginia Risher, Atlanta

Emmy Squared Pizza beverage director Marcus West created this recipe as a seasonal drink that was only available during February. When you make this at home, he recommends using a dry sparkling wine like Cava Brut to balance the sweetness of the brandy and apple cider.

Emmy Squared Pizza’s He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not

View Recipe

From the menu of ... Emmy Squared Pizza, 475 Bill Kennedy Way, Atlanta; 470-610-0100, emmysquaredpizza.com/location/atlanta-georgia/.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

