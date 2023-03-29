RECIPE: Make Emmy Squared Pizza’s He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not

We love, love, love the pizza at Emmy Squared, but we know that’s nothing we could ever reproduce at home. The cocktail He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not is something we think we could manage. What are the proportions of those delicious ingredients? — Virginia Risher, Atlanta
Emmy Squared Pizza beverage director Marcus West created this recipe as a seasonal drink that was only available during February. When you make this at home, he recommends using a dry sparkling wine like Cava Brut to balance the sweetness of the brandy and apple cider.
Emmy Squared Pizza’s He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not
From the menu of ... Emmy Squared Pizza, 475 Bill Kennedy Way, Atlanta; 470-610-0100, emmysquaredpizza.com/location/atlanta-georgia/.
