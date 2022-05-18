RECIPE: Ginger-scallion sauce is secret to delicious noodles

The sauce I’ve used is a riff on a recipe in David Chang’s “Momofuku” cookbook. It’s not a book I would typically recommend for weeknight cooking because most of the full recipes are multi-day projects. However, some of the pantry items, like this sauce and his quick pickle method, are in regular rotation at my house.

It does take a good deal of slicing and mincing — working your way through of a bunch of scallions can take several minutes — but once the sauce mixture is stirred together, the remainder of the recipe takes only a minute or two. If you like this dish, I recommend doubling or tripling the sauce next time and storing it in the fridge. The flavor only gets better with time, and, once you’ve made a batch, this recipe comes together in less than 10 minutes.