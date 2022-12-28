Ring in the new year with a French 75

Earlier this month, we wrote about selecting sparkling wine for the holidays. Now, it’s time to use one of those more affordable bottles to make our favorite sparkling cocktail, a French 75.
The French 75 is a classic mixed drink, but there is debate — even in our own home — about the proper way to make one.
Everyone can agree that it needs Champagne, or a more affordable dry sparkling wine, as well as lemon juice and a bit of sugar. But, contention surrounds which liquor is best: gin or cognac.
When we started making and enjoying French 75s in the 2000s, we went with the more widely recognized base spirit of gin, shaken with lemon and sugar and strained into a Champagne flute, then topped with sparkling wine. This version is, indeed, delicious.
Then, we happened upon New Orleans barman Chris Hannah’s cognac version in 2015. He spent almost two decades shaking them up at Arnaud’s French 75 bar in the French Quarter. The cognac version is richer, but just as lovely as its gin counterpart. This is Krista’s preferred French 75.
While doing some research years ago, we also came across Jeffrey Morgenthaler’s thesis on the French 75. He suggested it essentially is a Tom Collins, but with sparkling wine, instead of sparkling water. The simplicity of this explanation felt revelatory. It also means the drink can — and maybe should — be served on the rocks. This has become Jerry’s preferred French 75.
Whichever one you choose, we hope it brings your New Year’s celebrations much joy.
Chris Hannah’s French 75
Chris Hannah’s French 75
Tom Collins-style French 75
Note: To make simple syrup, heat ½ cup granulated sugar and ½ cup water in a small pan, stirring frequently until the sugar dissolves. You will not need this entire amount of syrup for these cocktails.
The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat, Slater’s Steakhouse and the Lark Winespace in Athens.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: Photo courtesy of Thomas "Tom" Asher family
- RECIPECOLLECTION