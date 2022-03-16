RECIPE: Dusting your baking pan? Read this first.

The fat prevents food from sticking. Sure, you can grease the pan with vegetable oil, but butter will reward you with a delicious golden crust. Standard butter or higher-fat European butter? For pan dusting, it makes no difference. What does matter is the application technique. If you want to leave no crumb behind, melt a tablespoon of butter and apply it with a pastry brush and a heavy hand.

Dusting the pan with all-purpose flour prevents the butter from seeping into your batter. I made my own flavor-packed “flour” by grinding a quarter cup each of nuts and oats in a food processor until it became the texture of cornmeal. Brownies dusted with almond-oat flour offered nuanced toasted notes, as well as a sturdier crust that kept crumbs off the table. Coconut-oat flour made a sweet, crunchy foundation for my sheet pan blueberry muffins.