RECIPE: Crustless quiche is a template for seasonal variation

If you agree with him, feel free to consider this dish a crust-free, vegetable-filled custard, a rich frittata, or an oven-baked omelet, although that last one may get me into trouble, too.

Whatever you call it, think of this quick, protein-packed entree as a template for all kinds of seasonal variations. To serve four with a salad and bread, you’ll want to plan on 2 cups of small (or finely diced), cooked vegetables, five large eggs, 3/4 cup half-and-half, and enough cheese to generously cover the top. In the recipe below, I use microwaved frozen peas, crumbled goat cheese, and a touch of freshly grated nutmeg. You could easily swap in gently cooked diced zucchini and grated Parmesan, steamed spinach and Gruyère, or perhaps roasted red peppers and feta. If you want to add some meat, diced ham is versatile and excellent in any of these ingredient combinations.