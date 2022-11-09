RECIPE: Make Cibo e Beve’s Caesar Salad

Cibo e Beve’s Caesar Dressing

Because it contains raw eggs, you should use this dressing within a day. It holds its emulsion, so can be used right from the refrigerator.

From the menu of ... Cibo e Beve, 4969 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-250-8988, ciboatlanta.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Explore North Fulton County dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.