RECIPE: Make Cibo e Beve’s Caesar Salad

A Caesar salad with a fried poached egg? We love this salad offering from Cibo e Beve. In addition to the egg, it comes with lots of crunchy croutons and an anchovy-spiked dressing. We’d love to know how they make it. — Milton Ellet, Johns Creek
Executive chef Linda Harrell of Cibo e Beve was happy to share this interesting version of a Caesar salad. The dressing is made with whole eggs rather than egg yolks, and a fried poached egg is a surprising topping. Harrell says it’s fine to use store-bought croutons if you don’t want to prepare your own.
Cibo e Beve’s Caesar Dressing
Because it contains raw eggs, you should use this dressing within a day. It holds its emulsion, so can be used right from the refrigerator.
From the menu of ... Cibo e Beve, 4969 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-250-8988, ciboatlanta.com.
