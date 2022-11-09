BreakingNews
Live Georgia 2022 voting results
RECIPE: Make Cibo e Beve’s Caesar Salad

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
42 minutes ago

A Caesar salad with a fried poached egg? We love this salad offering from Cibo e Beve. In addition to the egg, it comes with lots of crunchy croutons and an anchovy-spiked dressing. We’d love to know how they make it. Milton Ellet, Johns Creek

Executive chef Linda Harrell of Cibo e Beve was happy to share this interesting version of a Caesar salad. The dressing is made with whole eggs rather than egg yolks, and a fried poached egg is a surprising topping. Harrell says it’s fine to use store-bought croutons if you don’t want to prepare your own.

Cibo e Beve’s Caesar Dressing

Because it contains raw eggs, you should use this dressing within a day. It holds its emulsion, so can be used right from the refrigerator.

From the menu of ... Cibo e Beve, 4969 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-250-8988, ciboatlanta.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

