RECIPE: Make Canoe’s Lavosh

Food and Recipes
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
13 minutes ago

On a recent visit, my sister and brother-in-law treated me to a dinner at Canoe. Everything was spot-on: ambience, service, and food. We loved the lavosh that came in the complimentary, bottomless bread basket. It was thin and crispy, with a bit of heat at the finish. We even requested a doggie bag, so we could take home what was left. Perhaps Chef Basford can be persuaded to give us the recipe? — Lucia Tranel, St. Louis, Missouri

When Canoe’s executive chef Matthew Basford sent the recipe, he wrote, “Canoe is known as a place to make memories and for its memorable dishes. This chili-spiced flat bread is part of what makes Canoe special.”

The restaurant prepares the lavosh every day starting with 50-pound bags of high-gluten flour.

Canoe’s Lavosh

View Recipe

From the menu of . . . Canoe, 4199 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 770-432-2663, canoeatl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

