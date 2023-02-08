RECIPE: Make Canoe’s Lavosh

On a recent visit, my sister and brother-in-law treated me to a dinner at Canoe. Everything was spot-on: ambience, service, and food. We loved the lavosh that came in the complimentary, bottomless bread basket. It was thin and crispy, with a bit of heat at the finish. We even requested a doggie bag, so we could take home what was left. Perhaps Chef Basford can be persuaded to give us the recipe? — Lucia Tranel, St. Louis, Missouri
When Canoe’s executive chef Matthew Basford sent the recipe, he wrote, “Canoe is known as a place to make memories and for its memorable dishes. This chili-spiced flat bread is part of what makes Canoe special.”
The restaurant prepares the lavosh every day starting with 50-pound bags of high-gluten flour.
Canoe’s Lavosh
From the menu of . . . Canoe, 4199 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 770-432-2663, canoeatl.com.
