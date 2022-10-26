RECIPE: Make Canoe’s Arugula Salad

We have been enjoying the arugula salad at Canoe for many years. The dressing is so good we could drink it, and it’s the perfect accompaniment to the rest of the ingredients. What’s the secret? — Craig Stanfield, East Point
This salad has been on the menu at Canoe for more than 20 years and was the creation of then-executive chef Carvel Gould. Current executive chef Matthew Basford said there’s a reason it remains on the menu. “It’s good because the arugula has a big peppery bite, and the vinaigrette helps balance that with its combination of acidity and sweetness. The flavors are rounded out with the creamy, salty bite from the Parmesan and the crunch from the nuts.”
The restaurant uses Italian heirloom arugula from Tucker Farms in Rome, which they prefer for its peppery bite. They garnish the salad with house-made spiced walnuts, but they suggest home cooks simplify by using toasted walnuts instead.
- 1 pound arugula
- 1/2 pound toasted walnuts
- 1/2 cup Dressing (see recipe), plus more if needed
- Segments of 1 orange
- 6 ounces shaved Parmesan
- In a large bowl, toss arugula and walnuts. Add 1/2 cup dressing and gently toss until leaves are lightly coated, adding more dressing if needed.
- Divide orange segments among 4 serving plates, then top with dressed greens and nuts. Garnish each plate with Parmesan and serve immediately. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 719 calories (percent of calories from fat, 73), 27 grams protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fiber, 60 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 29 milligrams cholesterol, 616 milligrams sodium.
Dressing
We’ve cut down the restaurant’s recipe quite a bit. You will still have lots of dressing after making the arugula salad, but that’s a good thing. The fruity, tangy flavor is perfect for all manner of fall salads, especially those with apples or pears, and you will want to make more for citrus salads in December. The complex flavor from the blend of so many juices and vinegars will keep you from tiring of this dressing. We made our own carrot and pineapple juice, but you should be able to get freshly squeezed juice from your local juice bar or find carrot and pineapple juice at your grocery store. We also found the juice can boil over when it’s being reduced, so we suggest you use a larger saucepan than you might expect.
- 1 cup carrot juice
- 1 cup orange juice, strained
- 1/2 cup pineapple juice
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
- 1/3 teaspoon poppy seeds
- 1/3 cup sherry vinegar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/3 cup walnut oil
- Salt and pepper
- In a medium saucepan, bring carrot juice, orange juice and pineapple juice to a boil. Keep boiling about 15 minutes, until mixture has reduced to about 3/4 cup. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Add Champagne vinegar and poppy seeds and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together sherry vinegar, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard and red wine vinegar. Set aside.
- In another bowl, whisk together olive oil and walnut oil, then slowly drizzle oils into sherry vinegar mixture, whisking constantly until dressing has emulsified. Whisk in reduced juice mixture and taste for seasoning. Dressing may be made ahead and refrigerated up to 1 week. Whisk to restore emulsion before serving. Makes 2 1/2 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 72 calories (percent of calories from fat, 90), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 7 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 11 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of . . . Canoe, 4199 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 770-432-2663, www.canoeatl.com
