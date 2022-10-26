RECIPE: Make Canoe’s Arugula Salad

Canoe’s Arugula Salad 1 pound arugula

1/2 pound toasted walnuts

1/2 cup Dressing (see recipe), plus more if needed

Segments of 1 orange

6 ounces shaved Parmesan In a large bowl, toss arugula and walnuts. Add 1/2 cup dressing and gently toss until leaves are lightly coated, adding more dressing if needed.

Divide orange segments among 4 serving plates, then top with dressed greens and nuts. Garnish each plate with Parmesan and serve immediately. Serves 4. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 719 calories (percent of calories from fat, 73), 27 grams protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fiber, 60 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 29 milligrams cholesterol, 616 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 719 calories (percent of calories from fat, 73), 27 grams protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fiber, 60 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 29 milligrams cholesterol, 616 milligrams sodium.

Dressing

We’ve cut down the restaurant’s recipe quite a bit. You will still have lots of dressing after making the arugula salad, but that’s a good thing. The fruity, tangy flavor is perfect for all manner of fall salads, especially those with apples or pears, and you will want to make more for citrus salads in December. The complex flavor from the blend of so many juices and vinegars will keep you from tiring of this dressing. We made our own carrot and pineapple juice, but you should be able to get freshly squeezed juice from your local juice bar or find carrot and pineapple juice at your grocery store. We also found the juice can boil over when it’s being reduced, so we suggest you use a larger saucepan than you might expect.

Dressing 1 cup carrot juice

1 cup orange juice, strained

1/2 cup pineapple juice

1 1/2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar

1/3 teaspoon poppy seeds

1/3 cup sherry vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup walnut oil

Salt and pepper In a medium saucepan, bring carrot juice, orange juice and pineapple juice to a boil. Keep boiling about 15 minutes, until mixture has reduced to about 3/4 cup. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Add Champagne vinegar and poppy seeds and set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together sherry vinegar, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard and red wine vinegar. Set aside.

In another bowl, whisk together olive oil and walnut oil, then slowly drizzle oils into sherry vinegar mixture, whisking constantly until dressing has emulsified. Whisk in reduced juice mixture and taste for seasoning. Dressing may be made ahead and refrigerated up to 1 week. Whisk to restore emulsion before serving. Makes 2 1/2 cups. Nutritional information Per serving: Per tablespoon: 72 calories (percent of calories from fat, 90), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 7 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 11 milligrams sodium. Per tablespoon: 72 calories (percent of calories from fat, 90), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 7 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 11 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of . . . Canoe, 4199 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 770-432-2663, www.canoeatl.com

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Explore More recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.