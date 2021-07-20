RECIPE: Blistered shishitos with Hawaiian flair

Born and raised on the Big Island by parents with Filipino roots, Simeon gained aplomb and accolades (nominations from the James Beard Foundation and Food & Wine magazine, two-time finalist on “Top Chef,” among others) by cooking food that was “affordable and accessible to everyone, most of all locals — simple, honest, delicious food that spoke to the community.”

Simeon’s recipe for Blistered Shishitos with Furikake Ranch and Crispy Quinoa originated as an ad hoc staff meal at one of his restaurants. As he explains in the headnote, “It began with shishito peppers blistered in a screaming hot pan, because who doesn’t love shishitos? I took some cooked quinoa that was on the line and threw it in the fryer until it turned nutty and crunchy. I mixed some furikake and ranch together, because delicious plus delicious equals more delicious.”