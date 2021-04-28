RECIPE: Bitter greens pair perfectly with pancetta in this weeknight pasta

My favorite way to serve dandelion greens is with long pasta, such as spaghetti, and plenty of salty, savory pancetta and Parmesan cheese. The pork fat and umami-rich Parmesan help to tame the bitterness of the greens, which are cooked in two stages (stems first, greens second) to ensure the stems have enough time to turn tender. A generous squeeze of lemon just before serving brightens up each bite. And, if I haven’t sold you on dandelions, any other tender, leafy green will work just fine as a substitute.

