RECIPE: A plan for stress-free meals

But if ever there is a month to manage waistlines, budgets and trips to the grocery store, December is it. Fortunately, “Stress-Free Family Meal Planning” by Kristen McCaffrey (Page Street Publishing Co., 2020) shows us the way. It’s packed with shopping lists, prep schedules and recipes for a month’s worth of healthier meals. Not just dinner — breakfast and lunch too. (Which is incredibly helpful if you have a house full of distance learners who are hungry All The Time.)

Its liberal use of the “cook once, eat twice” philosophy teaches you how to enjoy nonstop homemade meals without being tied to the stove. For example, you’ll make enough breakfast Sunday morning to enjoy the same on Tuesday and Thursday, and lunches are often leftover dinners.