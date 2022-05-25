RECIPE: A fancy way to eat toast for dinner

Fancy toast is less about “fancy” ingredients and more about aesthetics. Simply top a thick slice of bread with just about anything in the fridge — cheese, avocado, leftover chicken salad — and take the time to embellish it with fresh herbs or flavored salt.

Need a little more inspiration? Take this ricotta and prosciutto toast recipe as an example. To liven up a tub of ricotta cheese, stir in the zest of a lemon and half of its juice, plus a good bit of salt and pepper. This gets smeared generously over a thick piece of sourdough bread that’s been drizzled with oil and toasted under the broiler. You can certainly use a toaster for this step, but if you’re feeding more than two people, the broiler will make it much quicker to prepare all of that bread.