Raise a glass to spirits made by ‘proud Dawgs’

The gin takes its name from Winterville, a town about 15 minutes east of downtown Athens, and the childhood home of Chasteen and Manglitz. The gin is lighter on juniper, but has the addition of marigolds, symbolic of Winterville’s annual marigold festival. It is a floral and herbaceous gin that mixes nicely in cocktails.

A few notes on the tailgate cocktails: The Il Calendula, Italian for marigold, might be more appropriate in front of a large-screen TV, rather than in a parking lot. It is a martini variation, with wild fennel liqueur, known as finocchietto. The Salty Bulldawg, our riff on a salty dog, gets its more appropriate red hue — as well as added complexity — from pomegranate juice.

IL CALENDULA

1½ ounces ASW Winterville gin

1 ounce Carpano bianco vermouth

½ ounce finocchietto, preferably Il Gusto di Amalfi

2 dashes orange bitters

orange twist

Combine the gin, vermouth, finocchietto and orange bitters in a mixing glass. Fill with ice and stir until very cold. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and express the oil from the orange twist over the cocktail.

Serves 1.

SALTY BULLDAWG TAILGATE VERSION

1 bottle ASW Winterville gin (or ASW Bustletown vodka)

1 quart fresh ruby red grapefruit juice

6 ounces Pom pomegranate juice

Rimming salt (preferably Beautiful Briny Sea’s Magic Unicorn salt, or kosher salt)

Combine gin, grapefruit juice and pomegranate juice in a large resealable pitcher. Rim a red plastic cup with salt and fill with ice. Pour in the cocktail and holler “woof woof.”

Makes 16 6-ounce servings.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

